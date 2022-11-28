Wonder of The Seas Ventures To St. Kitts For The First Time

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 24, 2022 (St. Kitts Tourism Authority) – Oasis class “Wonder of the Seas” the boldest and largest cruise ship in the world, voyaged to St. Kitts for the first time. Wonder of The Seas accommodates 6,988 passengers and 2,300 crew members, all of whom were allowed to experience the destination’s incredible tourism offerings. Introduced in March 2022, the vessel is 1,188 feet long and 210 feet wide, with a gross tonnage of 236,857. It offers nostalgic oceanfront boardwalks, swimming pools, hot tubs, a central park, skating rinks, comedy clubs, arcades, a spa, and a fitness center, to name a few. The vessel has one of the most impressive entertainment portfolios, ranging from live music and big-band performances to an aqua acrobatic show and musical revues.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, is incredibly pleased by Wonder of The Seas’ arrival. “The largest cruise vessel in the world has docked on our shores. This achieved milestone is incredibly fitting as the destination recently garnered recognition as the buzziest Caribbean destination per Caribbean Journal’s recent article. Inaugural cruise calls, especially of this magnitude, provide ample opportunity for positive economic impact and allows St. Kitts to showcase its distinct qualities as a premier Caribbean destination,” said Minister Henderson.

“Wonder of The Seas” is the fifth inaugural cruise call since October, with many more maiden calls scheduled for the 2022-2023 cruise season. The destination continues to nurture its relationship with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to expand connections and secure future calls.

Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, shares that Wonder of The Seas’ arrival raises the bar for St. Kitts as a cruise destination. “The destination’s ability to secure a vessel with a 6,495-passenger capacity today, November 24, is the result of comprehensive negotiations between the Ministry, the Authority, and cruise lines. As a result, we are gradually seeing the fruits of our marketing and strategic efforts, and we take pride in celebrating such a momentous occasion,” shared CEO Thompson.

Today marks an impressive achievement for the destination and projects a successful cruise future for St. Kitts.