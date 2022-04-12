Women Vital to Economic Landscape Says Nevis Gender Equality Advocate

Charlestown, Nevis, April 12, 2022 (NIA) — “Women play a vital role in the economic landscape and as such they must be empowered to work.” That sentiment was echoed by Ms. Latoya Jeffers, a gender equality advocate on Nevis while delivering remarks at the first St. James’ Women of Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards on April 07, 2022 at Indian Summer restaurant in Cades Bay.

The event, which was hosted by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, saw 12 business women from the St. James’ Parish awarded for their leadership in business.

“We have to empower women who work and empower women to work. This is because women’s economic empowerment increases economic diversity, productivity and income equality, resulting in other positive developments.

“Women have made great strides and now carry titles such as politicians, farmers, barbers, hairdressers, electricians, architects and contractors. Having more women entrepreneurs, benefits their households, their communities and ultimately Nevis… Let us as women help each other so that we can have a sustainable economy,” she said.

She quoted W.E.B. Dubois: “There is no force equal to a woman determined to rise,” while describing the awardees as women showing great entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to breaking the barriers of the status quo.

The awardees were Esmie Parris of Esmie’s Sunrise; Dalia Maynard of Double Scope; Claudette Walwyn of Sweet O’ Savory; Valencia Griffin of Compassionate Touch; and Beverly Knowles of Tiny’s Burgers and Fries; hair stylist Tara Jones of Braided by Tara; Cassie Hicks of Cassie’s Delight, specialising in cakes and pastry; nail technician Amelia Jones of AJ’s Nail Xpressions; Monique Washington of The Que Moni Brand (QUE), specialising in skin care products; Kimoye Wyatt of Kim’s Décor; and Clouste Dore of DeLuscious Treats by Chloe