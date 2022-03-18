Women still earn less than men. 6 leaders explain how to fix that

The content originally appeared on: CNN
March 15 marks Equal Pay Day, a date that symbolizes how far into the new year women have to work in order to earn as much as men did in the previous year. According to the US Census Bureau, women make, on average, just 83 cents for every dollar men earn. That number hasn’t improved much over the years – a decade ago, it was around 77 cents. And it’s even worse for women of color.
Corporate officers and government officials need to take a hard look at the deep-rooted practices and policies that have allowed the gender pay gap to persist. Whether it’s evaluating internal pay discrepancies, placing more women in decision-making roles or passing federal legislation that guarantees things like paid family leave or more affordable child care, there are steps our leaders can take to ensure they’re supporting the women who contribute trillions of dollars to the US economy each year.
CNN Business asked CEOs and other leaders to explain what they think can be done to help close the gender gap. Here’s what they had to say:
(The following responses have been edited for clarity and length.)
Janet Yellen
US Secretary of the Treasury
Research has shown that although women now enter professional schools at rates nearly equal to men, they are still substantially less likely to reach the highest echelons of their professions… One of the contributing factors to this disparity is that top jobs in fields such as law and business require longer workweeks and penalize individuals with caretaking responsibilities.”
Rosalind (Roz) Brewer
CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance
[Y]ears ago, I was offered a fraction of what a male predecessor was making (and I knew such because his compensation was disclosed publicly as an officer of the company). I pushed back and negotiated more equitable pay for myself…I share this story intentionally with women I trust, so they know others have experienced inequity, fought for equal or fair pay and received it.”
Thasunda Brown Duckett
President and CEO of TIAA
We need to invest in women, whether through formal mentoring programs, upskilling opportunities or leadership development. Helping more women obtain more senior roles will, of course, help reduce the pay gap.”
Elizabeth Warren
Senior US Senator, Massachusetts
[M]any moms need or want to work, but they need child care first. I know — because I wouldn’t have made it without help from my Aunt Bee. But not everyone has family to turn to for care or can afford to spend 20% of their income on child care fees. Expanding access to child care would increase the number of moms with young children working full-time by about 17%.”
Across the corporate landscape, there needs to be regular evaluations of employment and pay practices to ensure fair compensation based on consistent criteria — and without systemic bias.”
Abigail Disney
Documentary filmmaker
Of all the forces arrayed against women’s dignity, media — and by that, I mean Hollywood, journalism, the gaming industry and so forth — most hinders women’s advancement… We have to pass laws, enforce them, and force companies to be accountable.”
