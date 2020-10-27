Women Parliamentarians issue Anti-Harassment Policy Guidelines – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 7 hours ago

LONDON — The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) network has launched its new Anti-Harassment Policy Guidelines to support Parliaments across the Commonwealth in the effort to both address and remove all traces of harassment across parliamentary workplaces. The CWP is a network of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and these guidelines will be distributed to the […]
