Women Currently Make Great Contributions to the Agricultural Sector, Says Minister Jeffers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 09, 2022 (SKNIS): Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said women currently make great contributions to the agricultural sector within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During his presentation at the annual Department of Agriculture’s Advancing Women in Agriculture Forum held at the Agriculture Conference Room on March 08, the minister stated that women’s “roles vary considerably and are changing rapidly where economic and social forces are transforming the agricultural sector.”

“I would say to you–a better representation of women in agriculture means more than just an increase in the food produced on women-owned farms or women-owned businesses,” said Minister Jeffers. “Women’s representation means further expansion and opportunities for today’s women to access resources and support for them to grow their operation and will help to ensure that we achieve or attain food security.”

The honourable minister added, “[Tuesday’s] discussion on advancing women in agriculture explicitly recognizes the centrality of women to the sustainability of the sector and our community, making them important contributors to food production and preservation.”

In strengthening his point, the minister echoed the words of former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan by saying, “There is no development strategy more beneficial to society as a whole than the one that involves women as central players.”

The United Nations established the 8th of March as International Women’s Day 47 years ago.