Woman Alleges Chris Brown Beat His Ex-GF Ammika Harris, Requiring Medical Attention

A woman who claims to be the friend of Ammika Harris, the mother of Chris Brown’s son, Aeko Brown, claims that the R&B singer has been abusive to his baby’s mother and nearly broke her ribs while they were all on vacation in Mexico.

The unidentified woman went on a rant on Thursday where she called out Harris for allowing the abuse and Brown for not getting heat for abusing Harris. This is the first time Brown has been accused of abusing his son’s mother and the second time he has been linked to abuse claims following his domestic battery incident with Rihanna ten years ago. In a series of Instagram Stories, the woman claimed Brown is a “woman beater.”

“Man, I do not care what nobody says Chris Brown is a woman beater. When I when I vacation with them in Tulum he beat Ammika’s rib cages in to the point where she had to call in a doctor to make sure nothing was broken,” one of the IG Stories read.

Ammika Harris / IG @ammikaaa

Another directed at Harris said, “Yall stay with whoever because a n***a got status when whole time a n***a dogging the f**k out of you. Could never be me b***h.”

She added, “and before yall start dick riding they got a whole group chat where they talk sh*t about everyone. N***as do not even f**k with yall for real.”

She also shared a screenshot from Chris Brown DM’ing her, although they do not follow each other. In the messages, Brown does not acknowledge or deny the allegations but accuses the woman, “you must be broke looking for attention.”

In another message, he says, “whatever u say shawty” after the woman responds that she isn’t broke and that Brown “know damn well you beat that b**ch.”

Chris Brown has been facing a lot of backlash in his career, mostly because of his abuse of his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, a couple of years ago.

Last November, his joint Michael Jackson tribute with Ciara for the American Music Awards show was canceled as production officials felt Chris Brown’s past abuse allegations were harmful to the event’s image.

The artist has been dragged a lot in recent times, and last month, he expressed frustration that critics continued to see him as an abuser while also praising toxic couple, Chrisean Malone and Blueface, who habitually abuse each other.

“If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old please kiss my whole entire a**,” he said on Instagram. “I’m f—ing 33,” Brown continued. “I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative… you weird a– n—-s are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f— out each other in front of the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my d— disrespectfully.”

The artist was heavily criticized after he announced his collaboration with Chloe Bailey, as many felt that women should not be working with him based on his past.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris were last spotted together publicly partying at a club in Europe while the singer was touring the continent.