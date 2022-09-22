Withdrawal of GBP Paper Banknotes

The Bank of England will withdraw from circulation the £20 and £50 paper notes on September 30, 2022. These paper notes were replaced by the new polymer £20 note featuring JMW Turner and polymer £50 note featuring scientist Alan Turing which were introduced on February 20, 2020, and June 23, 2021, respectively.

Republic Bank (EC) Limited- St Kitts and Nevis wishes to advise that the bank will continue to accept the GBP £20 and £50 paper banknotes until January 31, 2023. We encourage all customers to visit our branches to deposit or exchange their GBP paper banknotes before the deadline date.

Please call us at 1-869-465-2265 (BANK) or email us at [email protected] if you have any questions or concerns.