Wins for St. Peters and Spurs as League Resumes After International Break

The SKNFA Premier League resumed with midweek action last Wednesday at the Warner Park, which saw St. Peters F.C. brushing aside MFCR Old Road Jets 3-0 and Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs edging Fast Cash Saddlers 1-0.

Scoring for St. Peters

Kareem Harris 9th min

Kareem Simmonds 2 goals – 48th & 85th min

The victory for Spurs came from a Jausean Jeffers goal in the 24th minute. Spurs coach Austin Dico Huggins of Spurs, said he was pleased with the win and is a good way for his team to resume the league. Captain of Saddlers Junique Eddy said the defeat while deflating should not deter them from pushing for a playoff spot, which is still mathematically possible.