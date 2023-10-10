William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund Donates School Supplies to Two Primary Schools

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Tuesday (October 10, 2023), The William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund continued their mandate of assisting students with a donation of school supplies to both the Irish Town Primary and Tucker Clarke Primary Schools.

Both schools held a short ceremony where the items were handed over by Chairman of the scholarship fund, Dr. Marcus Natta.

Chairman of the scholarship fund, Dr. Marcus Natta

During his remarks at Irish Town Primary School, Dr. Natta explained the rationale behind the donation, noting that the school is the alma mater of a few of his family members.

Students at the Irish Town Primary School with Dr. Marcus Natta

“Where this comes from, my father, who is William Marcus Natta, who has passed away, he went to this school. Also, my cousins Nadia, her blessed memory, and Nadine went to this school. He grew up in this community, and so that’s why we felt it was important to try to stay connected and give back to the Irishtown Primary School.”

He added that teachers don’t always have the supplies necessary on a daily basis.

At the Tucker Clarke Primary School, Dr. Natta stated that the government cannot always assist with the lack of supplies, and as such donations such as this are important.

Students at the Tucker Clarke Primary School with Dr. Marcus Natta

“The government can’t provide everything. We know that sometimes students lose their books, lose their pencils, their pens, and so the teachers can’t be able to go into a storage and get something to give back when something is lost.”

The donation consisted of notebooks, pencils, and crayons.