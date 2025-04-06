TDC AUTOMOTIVE URGES TOYOTA OWNERS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONGOING AIRBAG RECALL INITIATIVE  ST. KITTS ABATTOIR ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CATTLE SLAUGHTERING SERVICES FOR FACILITY UPGRADES  Authorities Investigate Discovery of 19 Deceased Aboard Drifting Vessel Near Nevis  Ready Cash Wraps Up Exciting December Promotion with Thrilling Grand Prize Shopping Spree  Courts Ready Finance Wraps Up Successful “Get More” Promotion 
World News

Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack? 

06 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.

It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.

Will anyone face justice?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer

Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer

 

Support us

Related News

11 March 2025

One killed as Ukraine launches ‘massive’ drone attack on Moscow 

23 March 2025

South African ambassador expelled by Trump receives hero’s welcome at home 

05 April 2025

Trump’s 10 percent tariff takes effect, raising fears of global trade war 

25 March 2025

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,126 