Wheelchairs Donated by Rotary Club of Liamuiga

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2022: The Rotary Club of Liamuiga has continued its philanthropy and outreach to the vulnerable in the local communities.

On Saturday, June 4th, 2022, members of the Club delivered wheelchairs to three persons on St. Kitts.

“We have received several requests for wheelchairs for some time now,” said President Claudelle Gumbs. “So, we are happy today to be able to donate these 3 wheelchairs and we hope to acquire more in the future to meet the needs of others both on St. Kitts and on Nevis as well.”

The recipients expressed their profound gratitude for the Club’s generosity. Receiving new wheelchairs were: Ms Sandra Mills (Saddlers), Mr Galveston Elliott (Greenlands), and Mr Shakeem Walters (Taylor’s).