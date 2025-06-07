COFCOR Chairman Dr Denzil Douglas calls for attention to changing geopolitics  OECS partners with Government of St Kitts and Nevis for Third Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025, OECS partners with Government of St Kitts and Nevis for Third...  Basseterre High school recieves photocopy machine donation from local business  JNF General hospital to welcome New ER Specialist in June  Carib Brewery signs on as Platinum Sponsor for St Kitts Music Festival  PM Dr Terrance Drew lauds progress at Kim Collins Stadium 
What’s behind the Trump-Musk break-up? 

07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

The big break-up: The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has parted ways with the richest man in the world, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Once their friendship reaped rewards for both: Musk donated around hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign and the president created a role for Musk in his government.

But political, or fiscal, differences soured the relationship, and what was once a mutually beneficial alliance deteriorated into an exchange of insults on social media.

So, did Elon Musk’s position undermine US democracy?

And do Donald Trump’s friendships and interests influence US policy?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Niall Stanage – Political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Dan Ives – Technology analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities

Faiz Siddiqui – Author of, Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk

 

