What is the Minsk agreement and is it a way out of Ukraine crisis?

(CNN)As world leaders scramble to find a diplomatic solution over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions , talk has turned to the 2015 Minsk Agreement as a possible way out of the crisis.

The agreement, the second of its kind (and the one that matters), was hammered out in the Belarusian capital in a bid to end what was then a bloody 10-month conflict in eastern Ukraine.

But Minsk II has never been fully implemented, with its key issues still unresolved. Here’s what you need to know:

Who are the key players?

The talks also aimed to work towards a political settlement for the region.

The result, Minsk II, was signed by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the separatist leaders and the Organization on Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). It was subsequently endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution.

What were the conditions of the agreement?

A ceasefire. In February 2015, there was still heavy fighting in some areas between Ukrainian forces and Russian-supported rebels, with the Ukrainians taking heavy losses.

The withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the frontlines.

That the OSCE — a 57-member security organization that also includes the US and Canada — monitor the frontlines.

A dialogue on local elections in areas occupied by pro-Russian rebels.

The restoration of full economic and social links between the two sides, so that, for example, pensions could be paid.

That Ukrainian government control be restored over the border with Russia.

The withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.

Constitutional reform that would provide some autonomy to the regions of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region no longer under the central government’s control.

What happened after Minsk II was signed?

The worst of the fighting stopped, and OSCE monitors moved in. To this day, the OSCE patrols the frontlines and reports ceasefire violations along the border. However, there is much less fighting and fewer casualties than in 2014-15. From that perspective, the agreement was, at least, partly fulfilled.

Still, there are 1.5 million internally displaced people in Ukraine, and nearly 14,000 people have died in the conflict.

A burned military vehicle in front of a destroyed building in Uglegorsk, Ukraine, in February 2015.

But there’s a catch

The Minsk Agreement was devised very hastily. Russia was a signatory but its role in the conflict was not acknowledged. Indeed the word ‘Russia’ does not appear anywhere in the text. Ever since, that’s allowed the Kremlin to say that it is merely an observer and that agreement must be reached between the Ukrainian government and the rebels in the country’s east — despite evidence showing that Russia supports the separatists. Kyiv, meanwhile, refuses to talk directly to the rebels.

In addition, the agreement’s language is imprecise — with Russia and Ukraine interpreting its political roadmap to mean very different things.

Ukraine wants first to regain control of its international border before local elections are held in rebel-held areas. It also wants Russian forces (point 7 above) to leave. Russia, of course, says it doesn’t have any forces in the rebel-controlled areas.

Moscow wants elections while the region is still under the control of the separatists — and before Ukrainian authorities regain control over the border.

Efforts by Western diplomats to square this circle have gone nowhere.

What are the other issues?

The status of the rebel-held areas of the Donbas have never been defined (point 8 above).

Kyiv’s view is that the region should have the same sort of autonomy as other Ukrainian regions do, within a federal structure.

Moscow points to language in the Minsk Agreement that refers to “the special status of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions” and interprets that as allowing these regions to have their own police forces and judicial system, among other advantages.

But any Ukrainian government that agreed to giving the Donbas special status might not survive a public backlash. In 2015, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko put forward constitutional amendments on decentralization that were bitterly opposed by Ukrainian nationalist groups. Riots in Kyiv left three law enforcement officers dead.

Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Denis, a soldier in the Ukrainian army, holds a machine gun in Marinka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 1. The 38-year-old was previously a welder. Now he’s on the front lines just a few hundred yards away from Russian-backed separatists. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack In the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, near the front lines, life goes on for teenage rock band Metamorphoza. Maksym, 14, is the drummer. Valeria, 15, is on bass guitar, and Vadim, 15, plays lead guitar and is the main songwriter. All are from Avdiivka, and they have been playing together for two years. “Sometimes we can hear the shelling at night, but we try to block it out,” Maksym said. Valeria added, “We are used to it.” Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed building in Marinka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Ukrainian Navy Capt. Oleksandr Hrigorevskiy stands on the dock of Mariupol’s port with his ship, the Donbas, behind him. “I don’t expect a war at sea with the Russians,” he said. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Ukrainians coming from the separatist-held territory stop at the Novotroitskoye checkpoint. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Anna Yvleva, a 30-year-old member of the Ukrainian military, commands an infantry squad of six men. She is married to an officer in the same battalion. Her four children are being cared for by their grandmother while their parents are deployed on the front lines. Yvleva told photographer Timothy Fadek she was a teacher before she joined the military four years ago. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Zoya Kralya, 66, is one of the last remaining residents of Vodyane, Ukraine, a tiny hamlet in the Donetsk area. Ever since her husband died a few years ago, she has lived alone and tends to her goats and a number of dogs and cats. “If there is war, I will shelter in the basement, stocked with food and water in case I have to be underground for weeks,” she told Fadek. “The conflict in 2014 and 2015 was the worst thing I experienced in my life. I don’t want to live through it again.” Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Ukrainian soldiers are posted in Marinka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A member of the Ukrainian military holds a periscope as he climbs down from a lookout point near Shyrokyne, Ukraine. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Vova, 22, makes borscht in a front-line position near Shyrokyne. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier mans a gunner position in a front-line trench in Avdiivka, Ukraine. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Local residents drive past an apartment building in Marinka. The building was badly damaged during fighting in 2015 between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Ukrainian soldiers take shelter in a front-line trench in Pisky, Ukraine. This trench was about 100 meters (109 yards) from separatist positions, Fadek said. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a front-line position in Marinka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Boys fish for carp and perch in Marinka. “They don’t read the news and have no opinion about the Russian military buildup,” Fadek said. “But they said their parents were extremely worried and watch television news constantly.” Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier walks through a destroyed industrial zone in Avdiivka that, in some areas, is only 50 meters (about 55 yards) from the separatist trenches. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Zhanna, 42, is a lieutenant and doctor in the Ukrainian army, based in Avdiivka. Before joining the army last year, she was a pediatric physician in a local hospital. Her husband is an officer in the army. “I’m not sure that there will be an attack by Russia,” she said, “but I am ready to treat the soldiers in case they are wounded in fighting.” Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Soldiers keeps watch at their front-line position in Avdiivka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat in Avdiivka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Ukrainian soldiers keep watch on the front line in Avdiivka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Soldiers sit in the back of a truck in Slov’yanoserbs’k, Ukraine. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A soldier stands in a trench in Avdiivka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A resident rides a bicycle in Marinka. “Although this small city is less than 15 miles from the separatist front line, residents try to continue their lives as normal as possible,” Fadek said. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A soldier motions toward a dog at a front-line trench. Dogs live in these trenches with the soldiers and provide an early warning against intruders. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Viktoria, right, watches television with her 10-year-old daughter and her son and his girlfriend in Marinka. When asked if she had a message for the world leaders involved in the conflict Viktoria said: “Stop. Just stop. It’s enough. Think about your children if they were here.” Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A woman walks past a damaged apartment building in Marinka. “The mood was somber, depressed and resigned,” Fadek said. “People are going through the motions of their daily lives.” Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A look inside a Ukrainian trench on the front lines. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Ukrainian soldiers guard a front-line trench position. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier keeps watch in Avdiivka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A destroyed car is seen outside a damaged building in Avdiivka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier walks through the industrial zone in Avdiivka. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier on the front lines mans a gunner position. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack Men play billiards in Marinka during a local tournament. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A Ukrainian soldier walks through a destroyed industrial zone in Avdiivka that has seen heavy shelling over the years. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A farmer in Muratove, Ukraine, chops wood while family members collect it to sell to a nearby Ukrainian army base. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack These Ukrainian soldiers Fadek spent time were extremely relaxed, he said. “They have embraced the inevitability.” Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A woman sells dried fish on the road leading to Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photos: On the front lines, Ukrainians brace for possible attack A soldier walks with dogs in a front-line trench. “I’ve been in the trenches many times before in the summer,” Fadek said. “This is the first time it was in the winter. Visually, because the trenches and the landscape are covered in snow, it reminds me of World War I trenches. Cold misery.”

Why does Vladimir Putin regard Minsk as so important?

If interpreted in Moscow’s favor, it’s potentially a way that Russia can retain its influence in Ukraine for and through pro-Russian groups in the Donbas.

It would give Russia the ability to control the territory — without annexing it, as they did with Crimea in 2014 — and a say in Ukraine’s national affairs.

Further complicating matters, Russia has issued passports to hundreds of thousands of residents of Donbas.

That could also give Russia a role in Ukraine’s parliament through its proxies — and the chance to derail any distant Ukrainian effort to join NATO or the European Union — a key demand that Russia says must be met to defuse current tensions. Depending on how elections were organized, people with Russian citizenship and those who have been granted amnesty for killing Ukrainians might conceivably end up in the Ukrainian parliament.

That would further destabilize Ukraine.

What do world leaders have to say?

French President Emmanuel Macron sees the Minsk Agreement as the most promising off-ramp to avert conflict, saying on Tuesday that “the shared determination [to put into effect the Minsk Accords] is the only way allowing us to construct peace and build a viable political solution.” He said that during his meetings he was able “to obtain a very clear and explicit commitment from Presidents Putin and [Volodymyr] Zelensky to commit themselves to the strict basis of the Minsk agreements,” but gave no further details.

Ukrainian servicemen of the Donbas volunteer battalion take part in clean-up operations in the Lysychansk district of the Luhansk region in January 2015.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the United States and Ukraine are “united” in supporting the Minsk agreements as the way forward to resolve the conflict. But he also hinted that the agreement alone isn’t a one-stop solution, highlighting the challenges that the agreement presents.

“Minsk does not spell out some issues of sequencing when it comes to the steps that the parties need to take,” Blinken said, adding: “Ukraine’s been approaching this in good faith. We have not to date seen Russia do the same.”

Duncan Allan, associate fellow of the Russia and Eurasia Program at London’s Chatham House think tank, wrote that ultimately the argument about Minsk is this: “Is Ukraine sovereign, as Ukrainians insist, or should its sovereignty be limited, as Russia demands?”