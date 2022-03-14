West Indies Women Go Under to India in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Hamilton, New Zealand– West Indies Women suffered their first defeat of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup when they lost to India Women by 155 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Batting first, India posted 317/8 (50 overs). Smriti Mandhana 123 off 119 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 109 off 107 balls. Bowling for the West Indies, Anisa Mohammed took 2/59, while Aaliyah Alleyne took 1/26.

West Indies Women scored 162 all out (40.3 overs). Deandra Dottin 62 off 46 balls, Hayley Matthews 43 off 36 balls. Sneh Rana was the pick of the India bowlers, finishing with 3/22, followed by Meghna Singh with 2/27.

West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor said, “I thought the way the openers went about it (run chase) was really good… the batters to come just didn’t capitalise on the start and that’s where we kind of fell down. The Indian batting did surprise me and all of us, the way they went out today, they had a plan, they stuck to it and it worked. Today was one of those bad days (for us), we can’t harp about it, we have no time to sit down and cry about it. We have a big game coming up against Australia, so we have to learn from this and take it to our next game.”