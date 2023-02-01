West Indies Women ends the South Africa Women’s Tri-Series without a win

Black Immigrant Daily News

The West Indies Women ended the South Africa Women’s Tri-Series without a win after suffering an eight-wicket defeat by India Women on Monday.

Captain Hayley Matthews made a top-score of 34, while under-19 player, Zaida James made 21 not out as the West Indies Women were restricted to 94-6 off their 20 overs after India won the toss and chose to field first.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was India’s most successful bowler with 3-11. Medium pacer, Pooja Vastrakar took 2-19.

India Women needed 13.5 overs to achieve victory, reaching 95-2 after an unbeaten 53-run partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues (42 not out) and captain, Harmanpreet Kaur (32 not out).

West Indies Women have now lost 10 Twenty/20 Internationals in a row.

India Women will meet South Africa in the Tri-Series final tomorrow.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com