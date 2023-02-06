West Indies dominates Test matches against Zimbabwe

Black Immigrant Daily News

The West Indies dominated the first two days of the 1st Test against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe on Saturday and yesterday.

On Saturday’s 1st day, rain curtailed play to 51 overs with the West Indies on 112 for no wicket. Captain, Craigg Brathwaite was on 55 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul also on 55.

Yesterday, the start of play was delayed because of a wet outfield but eventually 89 overs were bowled. The West Indies took their score to 221 without loss. Brathwaite reaching 116 and Chanderpaul 101.

The match is now into its third day

