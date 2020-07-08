Well Wishes Pour In For Windies Ahead Of Match Today

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Sports Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. July 8, 2020: Well wishes poured in Tuesday for the West Indies cricket team ahead of their first match in the pandemic against England today.

Former players, a former soccer star and a prime minister and Chair of CARICOM, were among those sending well wishes. Among those sending best wishes were former Windies Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Kesrick Williams, former Windies skipper Darren Sammy; former Windies as well as former soccer star Shaka Hislop, soca stars Kevin Lyttle and Skinny Fabulous, Olympian Yohan Blake and CARICOM chair and Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The West Indies will face England in the first Test in the pandemic and the first international cricket match since COVID-19 in Southampton today, Wednesday, July 8th. Match time is 11 a.m. England time and 6 am in the Caribbean.

There will be no crowds along with a saliva ban and limited celebrations. Windies players will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their playing shirts when they face England throughout the upcoming #RaiseTheBat Test Series.

Prime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines & CARICOM Chairman Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves had these powerful words of motivation to say to the #MenInMaroon ahead of the first Test v England Tomorrow! #ENGvWI #WIReady pic.twitter.com/f0TX2FdmQ4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020

West Indies has not won a Test series in England since 1988 but the team is the holder of the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 victory in the Caribbean last year.

