Welcome Home For Special Olympians

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 29, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Wednesday afternoon, government officials, family members and supporters gathered at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to welcome home the national Special Olympics team following their participation in the Special Olympics World Games last week.

The athletes brought home 5 gold medals and 4 bronze.

Assistant Head of the Delegation, Charles Morton said they were very happy with the athletes’ performances.

He said “The athletes performed creditably. We had a number of gold medal performances.

We also had some bronze medals. Everyone except, I think, three of the fourteen competitors came back with medals. So that gives you an idea as to exactly what transpired at the Games.”

Chairperson of the board of Directors of Special Olympics Clarice Cotton congratulated the medallists and said they were proud of the athletes who gave their best even if they didn’t win a medal.

“Those who did not get a medal but placed 4th or 5th, we are proud of them too because they did their best. And that is all we ask of them because the Special Olympics would say, “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” she said.

Ambassador for Sport, His Excellency Kenneth Douglas commended the athletes for making the nation proud.

He said “I want to say congratulations once again to the Special Olympic team, to all the coaches, to all the parents, to all the athletes, to all the organizers, to everyone who has made this possible. I want to say a special thank you to all the athletes who went out there in Germany and do the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis Sport. I just want to say welcome home and we are very proud of you.”

In tennis the gold medals went to Asharia Whyte in female singles and Lamar Johnson in male singles. Shakir Stapleton and Jamoy Bryan won bronze in unified doubles.

In athletics Sandy Richardson and Kezia Belle won gold in the 100 meter races.

In cycling Shane Nisbett won bronze in the 10 k race.

In swimming the 4 by 25 relay team of Ashton Mills, Deslyn Hobson, Alisha Flemming, and Joseph Mason won gold while Deslyn Hobson won bronze in the 25 Metres and Ashton Mills also won bronze in the 50 metre race.