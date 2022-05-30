Weather Updated for Monday, 30th May 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the east northeast.

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 72%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.1mbs or 30.00″

Sunset: Today, 6:41 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 9 to 17mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8metres or 4 to 6ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny with a 40 per cent or a moderate chance of brief passing showers. Tonight will be fair to partly cloudy with a 20 per cent or a slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the Eastern Caribbean from the B.V.I. southwards to T&T, we can expect partly cloudy conditions in general with a moderate chance of brief passing showers as a moderate to fresh trade wind flow continues to transport shallow pockets of low-level moisture over and around the Islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.