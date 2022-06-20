Weather Updated for Monday, 20th June 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy with slight Dust Haze.

Winds: Gentle Breeze of 9mph from the East.

Temperature: 26°C / 79°F Humidity: 81%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.9mbs or 30.03″

Sunset: Today, 6:47 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:38 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East where speeds will range from 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Generally settled weather will prevail across the area today as a result of relatively dry and stable conditions.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers this morning mainly for St. Kitts.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A tropical wave will move across the island chain today triggering cloudy skies and showers for the Windward Islands, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago. Thunderstorms are also possible across Trinidad and Tobago. Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy skies with a moderate chance of showers are forecast for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as some moisture and weak instability moves through that area. Afternoon thunderstorms are also possible for Puerto Rico as a result of daytime heating. The rest of the area will see more settled conditions with just about a slight chance of showers anticipated.