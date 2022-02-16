Weather Update For Wednesday,16th February 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from the East

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 74%

Sea Level Pressure: 1020.0mbs or 30.12’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:36 am Sunset: Today, 6:13 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East where speeds will range from 16 to 24 mph with gusts to as high as 38 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet and occasionally reaching 3.4 metres or 11 feet for the open waters east and north of the islands. Seas will also consist of northwesterly to easterly swells between 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet mainly from tonight. The small craft advisory remains in effect and a high surf advisory will also go into effect from tonight

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of brief showers.Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of brief showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A tight pressure gradient is producing a moderate to fresh and sometimes strong breeze over the region and moisture travelling along this wind flow could result in at most, a moderate chance of showers for the islands today and tonight. Skies will be generally partly cloudy with cloudy spells. In addition to this, the above normal winds along with swells from the north Atlantic will cause seas to be elevated and therefore hazardous.