Weather Update for Wednesday, 9th March 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies with slight dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from the East-northeast

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 86%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.3mbs or 30.01″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:22 am Sunset: Today, 6:20 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 12 to 22 mph with possible gusts to 32mph mainly over open waters and elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Weather today: Partly cloudy in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Available moisture and instability coupled with favorable low-level wind flow, will support the formation of clouds and occasional showers over Trinidad and Tobago. Similar conditions are likely over Puerto Rico today due to a combination of an upper trough and local effects. Meanwhile, a plume of mid-level moisture and a moderate to fresh breeze will maintain mostly cloudy skies over the southern Windwards, and periods of increased cloudiness and passing over the British Virgin Islands, Leewards and Northern Windwards respectively.