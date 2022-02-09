Weather Update For Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy Skies with a light passing shower.

Winds: A moderate breeze of 16mph from a Northeasterly direction.

Temperature: 23°C / 73°F Humidity: 89%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.8mbs or 29.99’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:40 am Sunset: Today 6:10 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high-pressure system will be the main weather feature to affect conditions across the area. Shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches transported on a moderate wind flow could trigger at most a moderate chance of showers for Puerto Rico southward to Trinidad and Tobago. However, stable lower atmospheric conditions will inhibit any significant development over the next 24hrs.