Weather Update for Wednesday, 8th June 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy with slight dust haze

Winds: A gentle breeze of 10mph from a Northeasterly direction.

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 73%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.8mbs or 30.02″

Sunset: Today, 6:44 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 12 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers. Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: The Atlantic high-pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels will result in settled atmospheric conditions across most of the region. Skies across Puerto Rico to the northern Windward Islands will be fair to partly cloudy with at most, a low chance of light showers during the morning and night. Across the southern Windward Islands, skies will be generally partly cloudy with pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow maintaining a moderate chance of showers across these islands. Further south across Trinidad and Tobago, low-level instability and availability of moisture coupled with a favourable upper-level environment will result in showers and possible thunderstorms today.