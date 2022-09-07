Home
Local News
Weather Update for Wednesday, 7th September 2022

Weather Update for Wednesday, 7th September 2022

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Present Weather: Cloudy 

Winds: Calm 

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F                            Humidity: 89%

Sea Level Pressure: 1013.9mbs or 29.94″ 

Sunset: Today, 6:20 pm                                   Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:58 am 

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow 

Winds: South – southeast at 3 to 10mph today and calm tonight.

See also

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2metres or 2 to 4ft. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today becoming cloudy with a 60  percent or a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly across northern parts. Tonight becoming mostly clear with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Although Hurricane Earl is moving further away from the region, it will continue to have an impact on the weather across the Islands.  A spiral band from Hurricane Earl will cause cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms across the southern Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and  Tobago. A second spiral band will cause cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms across the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, mainly during the afternoon. Elsewhere, sea-breeze convergence will likely cause afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Sea-breeze convergence will also be a significant factor in the unsettled weather expected across the areas mentioned above. 