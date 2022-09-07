Weather Update for Wednesday, 7th September 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy

Winds: Calm

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 89%

Sea Level Pressure: 1013.9mbs or 29.94″

Sunset: Today, 6:20 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:58 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: South – southeast at 3 to 10mph today and calm tonight.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2metres or 2 to 4ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today becoming cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly across northern parts. Tonight becoming mostly clear with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Although Hurricane Earl is moving further away from the region, it will continue to have an impact on the weather across the Islands. A spiral band from Hurricane Earl will cause cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms across the southern Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago. A second spiral band will cause cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms across the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, mainly during the afternoon. Elsewhere, sea-breeze convergence will likely cause afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Sea-breeze convergence will also be a significant factor in the unsettled weather expected across the areas mentioned above.