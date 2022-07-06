Weather Update for Wednesday, 6th July 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the east

Temperature: 26°C / 79°F Humidity: 85%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.1mbs or 30.00″

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:42 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-southeast today then shifting to the east tonight at 12 to 20 mph with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Remnant moisture and instability from a tropical wave that has moved west of the region will maintain a heightened chance of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies across Trinidad and Tobago and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, some shallow moisture enhanced by an upper-level trough will maintain for the most a high chance of showers across the rest of the Eastern Caribbean today. Later tonight, a reduction in moisture will keep the chances of showers at moderate for the most.