Weather Update for Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Weather Update for Wednesday, 30th March 2022
Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies  

Winds: A light breeze of 12mph from the ENE.  

Temperature: 23°C / 73°F                        Humidity: 81% 

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.4mbs or 30.01″  

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:06 am                   Sunset: Today, 6:24 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.  

Winds: East-northeast where speeds will range from 14 to 20 mph with a possible gusts to as high as 31mph mainly as a result of showers and over open waters.  

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet.  

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:  

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers mainly before midday.  

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weak unstable conditions could trigger at most a moderate chance of showers across the island chain. Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy skies are expected. Meanwhile sea heights are increasing