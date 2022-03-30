Weather Update for Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies

Winds: A light breeze of 12mph from the ENE.

Temperature: 23°C / 73°F Humidity: 81%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.4mbs or 30.01″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:06 am Sunset: Today, 6:24 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast where speeds will range from 14 to 20 mph with a possible gusts to as high as 31mph mainly as a result of showers and over open waters.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers mainly before midday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weak unstable conditions could trigger at most a moderate chance of showers across the island chain. Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy skies are expected. Meanwhile sea heights are increasing