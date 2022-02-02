Weather Update For Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Update For Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

 Present Weather: Fair 

Winds: A light breeze of 6mph from the northeast. 

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F                       Humidity: 85%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.3mbs or 30.01’’ 

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:42 am                   Sunset: Today, 6:07pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow. 

Winds: East at 8 to 16mph becoming lighter mainly overnight. 

See also

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5metres or 4 to 5feet. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly cloudy with a 40  percent or a moderate chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20  percent or a slight chance of showers. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A light to moderate wind-flow will continue to  persist across the region. Low moisture levels will keep shower activities at a minimal.  Conditions over the Leeward and Virgin Islands will be partly cloudy with a  moderate chance of showers for today and slight chance of showers for tonight.  Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with a slight  chance of showers for today and tonight. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a  moderate chance of showers for today and tonight.