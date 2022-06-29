Weather Update for Wednesday, 29th June 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with slight dust haze

Winds: Moderate Breeze of 18mph from an East-northeasterly direction

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 86%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.8mbs or 30.05″

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:40 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 16 to 26 mph with possible higher gusts to 35 mph. Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet. The small craft warning remains in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Windy conditions, across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, will continue to support brief cloudy spells and showers, as well as maintain hazardous sea conditions.

Weather today & tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Cloudiness and showers, associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, will continue across the Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, today and tonight. Meanwhile, windy conditions dominate the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Skies across these islands, will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of showers today and tonight.