Weather Update for Wednesday, 24th May 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Update for Wednesday, 24th May 2022
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Present Weather: Cloudy skies  

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the Northeast. 

Temperature: 26°C / 80°F               Humidity: 76% 

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.7mbs or 30.02″  

Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm                    Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:37 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow  

Winds: East at 8 – 15mph.  

Seas: 1.5m or 5ft.  

See also

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.  

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: An increase in moisture across the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will support a moderate chance of cloudiness and showers today and tonight.  Meanwhile, the Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will experience partly cloudy skies, today and tonight with a low chance of showers.  