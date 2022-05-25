Weather Update for Wednesday, 24th May 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the Northeast.

Temperature: 26°C / 80°F Humidity: 76%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.7mbs or 30.02″

Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:37 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 8 – 15mph.

Seas: 1.5m or 5ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: An increase in moisture across the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will support a moderate chance of cloudiness and showers today and tonight. Meanwhile, the Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will experience partly cloudy skies, today and tonight with a low chance of showers.