Weather Update for Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Present Weather: Fair

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the east.

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 72%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.9mbs or 30.06″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:12 am Sunset: Today 6:23 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East – northeast at 14 to 22mph and gusting to near 35mph, mainly tonight when fresh winds are expected.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1metres or 4 to 7feet. A small craft caution is in effect for mainly open eastern waters.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A low-level trough system will likely cause cloudy intervals and showers across Trinidad and Tobago. Elsewhere, a high-pressure system in the vicinity, at the lower levels along with low humidity levels will inhibit showers, resulting in, at most, a moderate chance of rainfall.