Weather Update for Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Update for Wednesday, 23rd March 2022
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Present Weather: Fair 

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the east. 

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F                           Humidity: 72%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.9mbs or 30.06″ 

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:12 am                        Sunset: Today 6:23 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow. 

Winds: East – northeast at 14 to 22mph and gusting to near 35mph,  mainly tonight when fresh winds are expected.

See also

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1metres or 4 to 7feet. A small craft caution is in effect for mainly open eastern waters.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny with a 40  percent or a moderate chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40  percent or a moderate chance of showers. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A low-level trough system will likely cause cloudy intervals and showers across Trinidad and Tobago. Elsewhere, a high-pressure system in the vicinity, at the lower levels along with low humidity levels will inhibit showers,  resulting in, at most, a moderate chance of rainfall.