Weather Update For Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A gentle breeze of 10mph from the Northeast

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 74%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.4mbs or 30.01’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:33 am Sunset: Today, 6:16 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A trough to the east of the Leeward Islands will maintain a northeasterly wind flow over the islands from Puerto Rico eastward to the Leewards today and tonight. Shallow patches of low-level clouds embedded in

the wind flow will result in brief periods of increased cloudiness and passing morning showers over these islands with a reduction in the chance of showers by this afternoon. Meanwhile, a higher chance of showers is expected over the southern Windward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago during the next 24 hours due to higher level instability and moisture in association with another trough.