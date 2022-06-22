Weather Update for Wednesday, 22nd June 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies

Winds: A light Breeze of 6mph from the ENE.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.6mbs or 29.96″

Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:38 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: Easterly at 7 – 14mph.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5m or 5ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A high-pressure system is the main weather feature affecting the area. Stable conditions are likely; however, shallow patches of moisture could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Stable conditions will likely prevail across the Leeward Islands and the Virgin Islands, as a high-pressure system remains the main weather feature. Shallow moisture patches moving over the islands could trigger light and brief showers. Meanwhile, available moisture and instability will generate cloudy periods with showers for the Windward Islands. Similar conditions are also expected for parts of Puerto Rico, as daytime heating will generate some unsettled afternoon conditions.