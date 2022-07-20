Weather Update for Wednesday, 20th July 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies

Winds: A Moderate breeze of 15mph from the East northeast.

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.7mbs or 30.02″

Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:46 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East where speeds will range from 12 – 20mph with possible gusts to as high as 31mph mainly in elevated areas, over open waters or because of shower downpours.

Seas: 1.2 – 1.8m or 4 – 6ft. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A tropical wave will move across the area causing unsettled conditions to develop. An increase in Saharan dust is also expected behind the wave. Meanwhile, seas remain elevated.

Weather today: Generally cloudy with periodic showers and periods of rain. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A tropical wave will move across the Eastern Caribbean and will generate unsettled conditions as it passes. Cloudy spells with periodic showers and rain are expected for the area with most of the activity expected across the Windward Islands, Barbados, Trinidad, and Tobago where some showers could become moderate to heavy. Meanwhile, dusty conditions are already present and trailing the wave will be a further increase in the concentration of Saharan dust.