Weather Update for Wednesday, 18th May 2022

Present Weather: Fair with dust haze 

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the East 

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F                      Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.8mbs or 30.08″ 

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:38 am                   Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow. 

Winds: East at 9 to 16mph with lighter spells overnight. 

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5m or 5ft. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny and hazy with a 20 per cent or a slight chance of a brief light morning shower. Tonight will be mostly fair and hazy with a 20 per cent or a slight chance of a brief late-night shower. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the Eastern Caribbean from the B.V.I. southwards to T&T, a dry and stable air mass along with the presence of Saharan dust haze will lead to mostly fair and hazy conditions with only a slight chance of a  brief light shower. 