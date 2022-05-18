Weather Update for Wednesday, 18th May 2022

Present Weather: Fair with dust haze

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the East

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.8mbs or 30.08″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:38 am Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 9 to 16mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5m or 5ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny and hazy with a 20 per cent or a slight chance of a brief light morning shower. Tonight will be mostly fair and hazy with a 20 per cent or a slight chance of a brief late-night shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the Eastern Caribbean from the B.V.I. southwards to T&T, a dry and stable air mass along with the presence of Saharan dust haze will lead to mostly fair and hazy conditions with only a slight chance of a brief light shower.