Weather Update for Wednesday, 17th August 2022

Present Weather: Fair Skies with Slight dust haze

Winds: A Gentle Breeze of 9mph from a North Easterly direction

Temperature: 28°C / 83°F Humidity: 76%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.7mbs or 29.99″

Sunset: Today, 6:36 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:54 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 6 to 14 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Dry and stable conditions will persist across the area today and restrict shower activity over and around the islands. By tonight into tomorrow, a weak tropical wave will move into the area and marginally increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the eastern Caribbean from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad & Tobago, we can expect partly sunny conditions in general today with very little shower activity, becoming partly cloudy tonight with a moderate chance of showers as a weak tropical wave moves across the area during that time.