Weather Update for Wednesday, 15th June 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with Dust Haze.

Winds: Gentle Breeze of 12mph from the East Northeast.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 84%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.3mbs or 30.01″

Sunset: Today, 6:46 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:37 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East 10 to 21 mph and gusting to 31 mph

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft caution is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Available moisture and instability produced by a trough will maintain cloudy spells and showers across the region. Weather conditions over the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be cloudy with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers.