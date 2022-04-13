Weather Update for Wednesday, 13th April 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Update for Wednesday, 13th April 2022
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Present Weather: Fair 

Winds: A moderate breeze of 17mph from the East. 

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 67%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.7mbs or 30.02″ 

Sunrise: Tom 5:56am Sunset: Today 6:27pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow. 

Winds: East at 14 to 23mph with possible gusts up to 32mph.

See also

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1metres or 5 to 7feet. A small craft advisory is in effect for  open waters on the Atlantic side of the Islands.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny with a 20  percent or a slight chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent  or a moderate chance of showers. 

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Generally settled conditions will prevail across the  region today as the high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the area. A  low-level shearline will begin to affect the northern Islands from Puerto Rico to the  Leeward Islands tonight. This shearline could trigger passing showers across the  Islands during this time followed by the Windward Islands as it moves further south  before dissipating. 