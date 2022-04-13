Weather Update for Wednesday, 13th April 2022

Present Weather: Fair

Winds: A moderate breeze of 17mph from the East.

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 67%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.7mbs or 30.02″

Sunrise: Tom 5:56am Sunset: Today 6:27pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 14 to 23mph with possible gusts up to 32mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1metres or 5 to 7feet. A small craft advisory is in effect for open waters on the Atlantic side of the Islands.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Generally settled conditions will prevail across the region today as the high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the area. A low-level shearline will begin to affect the northern Islands from Puerto Rico to the Leeward Islands tonight. This shearline could trigger passing showers across the Islands during this time followed by the Windward Islands as it moves further south before dissipating.