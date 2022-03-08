Weather Update for Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Present Weather: Fair

Winds: A moderate breeze of 16mph from a Northeasterly direction.

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 73%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.8mbs or 29.99″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:24 am Sunset: Today, 6:19 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast at 14 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts to 28 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8ft with northerly swells of 1.5m or 5ft. The high surf advisory is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moisture and instability will continue to feature across the Eastern Caribbean from Puerto Rico southwards to Trinidad and Tobago. As a result, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a moderate chance of showers today and tonight.