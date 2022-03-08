Weather Update for Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Present Weather: Fair
Winds: A moderate breeze of 16mph from a Northeasterly direction.
Temperature: 25°C / 77°F Humidity: 73%
Sea Level Pressure: 1015.8mbs or 29.99″
Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:24 am Sunset: Today, 6:19 pm
Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.
Winds: East-northeast at 14 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts to 28 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8ft with northerly swells of 1.5m or 5ft. The high surf advisory is in effect.
Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moisture and instability will continue to feature across the Eastern Caribbean from Puerto Rico southwards to Trinidad and Tobago. As a result, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a moderate chance of showers today and tonight.