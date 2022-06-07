Weather Update for Tuesday, 7th June 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with dust haze
Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from a Northeasterly direction.
Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 74%
Sea Level Pressure: 1017.4mbs or 30.04″
Sunset: Today, 6:44 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am
Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow
Winds: East at 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.
Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.
Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis
Weather Today: Partly sunny skies in general.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy conditions with only a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.
Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the Eastern Caribbean from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad and Tobago, we can expect mostly fair conditions with only a slight chance of a brief shower as a dry and stable airmass continues to sit across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.