Weather Update for Tuesday, 7th June 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies with dust haze

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from a Northeasterly direction.

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 74%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.4mbs or 30.04″

Sunset: Today, 6:44 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather Today: Partly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy conditions with only a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across the Eastern Caribbean from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad and Tobago, we can expect mostly fair conditions with only a slight chance of a brief shower as a dry and stable airmass continues to sit across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.