Weather Update for Tuesday, 5th July 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from the east

Temperature: 26°C / 79°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.9mbs or 30.03″

Sunset: Today, 6:49 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:42 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East to southeast at 9 to 16mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1metres or 5 to 7 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today there will be cloudy spells with showers. Tonight will be cloudy with showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A tropical wave across the Virgin Islands, along with a trough system, will support cloudy spells with showers across the Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago today and tonight. Showers could be moderate to heavy at times across the southern Windward Islands, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, where isolated thunderstorms could also develop.