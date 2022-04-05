Home
Weather Update for Tuesday, 5th April 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies  

Winds: A moderate breeze of 13mph from the East northeast 

Temperature: 25°C / 77°F                                 Humidity: 74% 

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.6mbs or 30.02″  

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:03 am                             Sunset: Today 6:25pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.  

Winds: East at 8 – 16mph.  

Seas: 1.2 – 1.5m or 4 – 5ft. 

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.  

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.  

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A dominant high-pressure system across the area will be the main weather feature affecting conditions for the next 24hrs. Partly cloudy conditions and at most a low chance of showers are possible for the Leewards Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Elsewhere and otherwise stable conditions will prevail and inhibit any significant shower activity.  