Weather Update for Tuesday, 31st May 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy  

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from a Northeasterly direction 

Temperature: 28°C / 81°F                           Humidity: 70% 

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.3mbs or 29.98″  

Sunset: Today, 6:41 pm                                  Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow  

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 16 mph. 

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet. 

Weather today: Partly cloudy with 20 percent or slight showers.  

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers after midnight.  

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: As pockets of low-level moisture traverse the area instability due to perturbations embedded in a gentle to moderate wind flow will result in occasionally cloudy skies and a moderate to high chance of showers mainly across the Leeward Islands and the central Caribbean. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail with a low chance of showers.