Weather Update for Tuesday, 31st May 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from a Northeasterly direction

Temperature: 28°C / 81°F Humidity: 70%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.3mbs or 29.98″

Sunset: Today, 6:41 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather today: Partly cloudy with 20 percent or slight showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers after midnight.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: As pockets of low-level moisture traverse the area instability due to perturbations embedded in a gentle to moderate wind flow will result in occasionally cloudy skies and a moderate to high chance of showers mainly across the Leeward Islands and the central Caribbean. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail with a low chance of showers.