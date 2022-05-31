Weather Update for Tuesday, 31st May 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy
Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from a Northeasterly direction
Temperature: 28°C / 81°F Humidity: 70%
Sea Level Pressure: 1015.3mbs or 29.98″
Sunset: Today, 6:41 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am
Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow
Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis
Weather today: Partly cloudy with 20 percent or slight showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers after midnight.
Eastern Caribbean Forecast: As pockets of low-level moisture traverse the area instability due to perturbations embedded in a gentle to moderate wind flow will result in occasionally cloudy skies and a moderate to high chance of showers mainly across the Leeward Islands and the central Caribbean. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail with a low chance of showers.