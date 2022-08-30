Weather Update for Tuesday, 30th August 2022

Present Weather: Fair with dust haze

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the East northeast.

Temperature: 28°C / 83°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.6mbs or 29.99″

Sunset: Today, 6:26 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:57 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 8 to 16mph becoming east – northeast by tonight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be sunny to partly sunny and slightly hazy. Tonight will be fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of a passing shower.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A relatively stable atmosphere moving into the region will reduce the chance of showers over the Islands today and tonight. Skies over the Islands from Puerto Rico eastwards to the Leewards and southwards to the Windwards will be generally fair to partly cloudy; any shower will be light and brief. Meanwhile, lingering instability over Trinidad and Tobago will result in brief localize showers over those Islands today with clear skies expected tonight.