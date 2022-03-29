Weather Update for Tuesday, 29th March 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with light showers

Winds: A light breeze of 5mph from the East.

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.0mbs or 30.06″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:07 am Sunset: Today 6:24 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-southeast at 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches moving across the area could trigger brief shower activity today.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A dominant high-pressure system across the area will be the main weather feature affect conditions for the next 24hrs. Partly cloudy conditions and a moderate chance of showers are possible for the Leewards Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Elsewhere and otherwise stable conditions will prevail and inhibit any significant shower activity.