Weather Update for Tuesday, 24th May 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy skies with slight dust haze.

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from the East Northeast.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 76%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.1mbs or 30.00″

Sunset: Today, 6:37 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:37 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moisture and instability associated with a trough will maintain a high chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies over Puerto Rico today and tonight. Meanwhile, an active ITCZ in the vicinity of Trinidad and Tobago today will trigger showers and thunderstorms across the area. A drier atmosphere developing over the islands tonight will result in a moderate chance of showers. The rest of the Eastern Caribbean from the Virgin Islands east to the Leeward Islands and south to the Windward Islands will continue to experience a restriction of shower activity with the chances of showers being moderate for the most.