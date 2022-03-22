Weather Update for Tuesday, 22nd March 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from an East northeast.

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 79%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.2mbs or 30.01″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:12 am Sunset: Today 6:22pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis

Weather today: Remnant moisture associated with a low-level trough could trigger a few showers across the area mainly in the morning hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent or moderate chance of showers. Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 per cent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Weather conditions over the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and a slight chance of showers for tonight. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers.