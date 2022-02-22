Weather Update For Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy

Winds: A gentle breeze of 12mph from the northeast

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 78%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.7mbs or 30.05’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:33 am Sunset: Today 6:16 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East – northeast today becoming northeast by tonight with speeds ranging from 12 to 18mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4metres or 5 to 8feet consisting of easterly swells 1.5metres or 5feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the eastern facing coastal areas.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: High pressure is currently the dominant weather feature. However, moisture being drawn up from the south within the wind-flow will result in a high chance of showers for Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and to a lesser extent Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Skies across these areas today will be mostly cloudy. Elsewhere across the Eastern Caribbean, pockets of instability associated with an approaching trough could trigger, at most, a moderate chance of showers.