Weather Update For Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies with a light passing shower.

Winds: A light breeze of 5mph from the North northeast.

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 86%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.6mbs or 29.99’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:42 am Sunset: Today, 6:06pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 m or 5 ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning becoming mostly sunny thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: The presence of a weak frontal trough will maintain a moderate chance of showers across portions of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands during the next 24 hours. Some showers could be moderate to locally heavy at times. Elsewhere across the Eastern Caribbean we can expect fair to partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of a brief passing shower as a high-pressure ridge remains dominant.