Weather Update for Tuesday, 19th July 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skiesWinds: A Gentle breeze of 11mph from the East northeast.Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 82%Sea Level Pressure: 1018.0mbs or 30.06″Sunset: Today, 6:48 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:46 amWeather Forecast Valid until 8 am TomorrowWinds: East at 10 – 18 mph.Seas: Small craft operators should exercise caution.Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moisture and instability associated with the Inter Tropical Convergent Zone will maintain cloudy periods with occasional showers over Trinidad and Tobago today. Meanwhile, a gradual increase in moisture within a trade-wind-flow will also maintain a moderate chance of showers over the rest of the islands form the Windwards northward to the Leewards and westward to Puerto Rico. By tonight, a tropical wave will further increase the chance of showers over the Windwards; these conditions will spread over the Leewards by early tomorrow.